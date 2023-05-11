Thomist Capital Management LP Invests $1.91 Million in Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 481,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000. Aemetis makes up about 0.9% of Thomist Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aemetis by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Aemetis from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aemetis in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Shares of AMTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.68. 263,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,872. The company has a market cap of $61.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.18. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $3.99.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $66.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

