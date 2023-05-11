Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (OTCMKTS:TBCPU) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBCPU – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBCPU. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 285,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 25.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

