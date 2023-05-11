Todd R. Fry Sells 500 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Stock

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.53. The stock had a trading volume of 155,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.44 and a twelve month high of $125.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.15. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 57.73%. The firm had revenue of $686.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBP. StockNews.com cut Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Installed Building Products from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Institutional Trading of Installed Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

