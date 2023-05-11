Tomer Weingarten Sells 9,944 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $171,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,914,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Thursday, April 20th, Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $702,800.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 12,468 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $223,052.52.

SentinelOne stock opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 89.70% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s revenue was up 92.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

