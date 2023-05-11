Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TNXP stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. The company has a market cap of $120.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.17. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,200,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500,604 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,392,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,446,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 764,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,139,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 300,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

