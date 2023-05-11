Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR) Insider Purchases A$14,000.00 in Stock

Torque Metals Limited (ASX:TOR – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Lofthouse acquired 100,000 shares of Torque Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.14 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,000.00 ($9,523.81).
Torque Metals Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 10.50.
Torque Metals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Torque Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torque Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.