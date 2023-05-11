Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,070. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

