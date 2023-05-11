Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Shares Up 0.2%

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.59 and last traded at $24.45. Approximately 41,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 71,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.39.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $516.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,514,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.4% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 675,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 15,767 shares during the period.

About Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

