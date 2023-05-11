Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $33.77

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.77 and traded as low as $32.22. Toshiba shares last traded at $32.22, with a volume of 527 shares.

Toshiba Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.74.

Toshiba Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

Featured Stories

