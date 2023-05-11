TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $310.74

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 310.74 ($3.92) and traded as low as GBX 286.50 ($3.62). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 289 ($3.65), with a volume of 581,934 shares.

TR Property Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 292.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 310.55. The stock has a market cap of £921.90 million, a PE ratio of -204.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

TR Property Investment Trust Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

