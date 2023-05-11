TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.29.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

TransMedics Group Stock Up 3.7 %

TransMedics Group stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -82.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 9.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. TransMedics Group has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $90.15.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group ( NASDAQ:TMDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.05 million. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 23.76% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,270.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 2,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $152,283.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,268,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $395,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,460 shares of company stock valued at $11,174,974. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in TransMedics Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in TransMedics Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.