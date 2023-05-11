Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 64.4% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock worth $4,235,984 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $3.09 on Thursday, reaching $367.03. The company had a trading volume of 66,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.66. The firm has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

