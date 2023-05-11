Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,379 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.05% of American Electric Power worth $26,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.19.

Insider Activity

American Electric Power Price Performance

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.59. 187,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,735,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also

