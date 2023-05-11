Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after acquiring an additional 525,069 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after purchasing an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.8% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 808,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,479,000 after purchasing an additional 356,081 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 90.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 708,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,069,000 after buying an additional 336,244 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $201.02. The stock had a trading volume of 267,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,247. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.92 and a 200 day moving average of $241.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $287.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.21.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

