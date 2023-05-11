Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.76. 289,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,820. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.