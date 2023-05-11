Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,420 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $25,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,881,000 after buying an additional 28,373 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Dollar General by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Dollar General by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,677,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 target price (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $215.95. 267,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.06 and its 200-day moving average is $232.11. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.