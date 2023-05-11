TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $413.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $434.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $406.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.88.
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
