Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.38

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 49.38 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 39.67 ($0.50). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 39.95 ($0.50), with a volume of 50,196 shares traded.

Tribal Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £84.78 million, a PE ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 49.25.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

Tribal Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 0.65 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES). The SIS segment offers software, and maintenance and support services; and deploys and configures software solutions, asset management, and information managed services for its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.