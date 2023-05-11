Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 42,856 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50,558 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 849,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,586,000 after purchasing an additional 135,465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,808,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,810,000 after acquiring an additional 606,256 shares during the period. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,099. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.99 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
