Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 261,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,187 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.25% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after buying an additional 76,137 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after buying an additional 805,041 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,766,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,943,000 after purchasing an additional 868,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,411 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCP stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,954. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.19. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

