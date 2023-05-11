Trilogy Capital Inc. Sells 4,650 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Trilogy Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.51% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 36,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 64,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.38. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

