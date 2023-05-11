TRON (TRX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.95 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. TRON has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and $218.84 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006920 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003509 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003512 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001498 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,487,827,810 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

