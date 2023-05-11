True Link Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 13,047 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,047 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $16,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,996,000 after buying an additional 292,516 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462,776 shares. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.44.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

