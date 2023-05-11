True Link Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 41.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,050,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,259,090,000 after buying an additional 6,447,485 shares during the period. Nationwide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4,128.9% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 551,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,464,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,901,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,610,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 450,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after purchasing an additional 276,549 shares during the period. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,974,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,877. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.55. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

