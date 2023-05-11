True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. 154,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,617. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $48.18.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.109 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

