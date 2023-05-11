True Link Financial Advisors LLC Has $217.85 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,893,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 29.5% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.58% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $217,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 132,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,776,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,327,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 844,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.71. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

