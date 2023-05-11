Trust Co of Kansas Invests $456,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $735,431,120,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 804,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,978,693. The stock has a market cap of $261.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $97.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.20.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

