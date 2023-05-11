Trust Co of Kansas Sells 704 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Trust Co of Kansas cut its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Veeva Systems makes up about 2.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 62,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,241,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 230,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,119,000 after buying an additional 83,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $205.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Trading Down 4.0 %

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $1,785,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,571.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $483,569.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,195.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock worth $2,296,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV traded down $7.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.39 and its 200-day moving average is $173.30. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.18 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.