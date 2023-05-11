Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $24.02

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.02 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.53 ($0.31), with a volume of 5166198 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.98 ($0.32).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TLW. Barclays lowered their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 62 ($0.78) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.50) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 54 ($0.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 83 ($1.05) to GBX 56 ($0.71) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.33 ($0.74).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 29.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £355.69 million, a P/E ratio of 832.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.11.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.