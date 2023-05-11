Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Turmalina Metals Price Performance

Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Get Turmalina Metals alerts:

About Turmalina Metals

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 34,651 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

Receive News & Ratings for Turmalina Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turmalina Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.