Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the April 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Turmalina Metals Price Performance
Shares of Turmalina Metals stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. 150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. Turmalina Metals has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.47.
About Turmalina Metals
