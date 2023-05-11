Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.27-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $980.00 million-$990.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Twilio also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.27-$0.31 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.49. 4,859,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,422,558. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio has a 52-week low of $41.00 and a 52-week high of $112.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,397 shares in the company, valued at $14,321,874.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson purchased 158,081 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.26 per share, with a total value of $10,000,204.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,462,833.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,490,031. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.