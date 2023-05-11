U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.06% of U.S. Bancorp worth $38,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on USB. Argus lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Shares of USB stock opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott W. Wine purchased 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at $999,888.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

