Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report released on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on UAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.27.

Shares of NYSE:UAA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.67. 873,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,908. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Under Armour had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,074,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 246,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after buying an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares during the period. 33.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

