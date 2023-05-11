Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $106.27

Unicorn AIM VCT plc (LON:UAV – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 106.27 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 101 ($1.27). Unicorn AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 104.50 ($1.32), with a volume of 5,697 shares changing hands.

Unicorn AIM VCT Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £183.68 million, a PE ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 111.97.

Unicorn AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 3%. Unicorn AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,044.78%.

Unicorn AIM VCT Company Profile

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

See Also

