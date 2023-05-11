United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UAL. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas raised United Airlines from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised United Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $45.52 on Monday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total transaction of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.94, for a total value of $783,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garda Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $816,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 123,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in United Airlines by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 222,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after buying an additional 161,406 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.