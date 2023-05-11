United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.28

Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 17239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.