United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $80,338.94 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR stock opened at $212.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.52 and a current ratio of 9.84. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 14,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 288,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.82.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

