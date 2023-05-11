Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th.

Utah Medical Products has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Utah Medical Products Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock traded down $3.81 on Thursday, hitting $91.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.85. Utah Medical Products has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $109.50. The stock has a market cap of $332.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTMD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Utah Medical Products in the first quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 97.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 925 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

