UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Raised to $4.00 at Barclays

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $3.30 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of UWM from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.16.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM Stock Down 18.0 %

UWMC opened at $4.78 on Thursday. UWM has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of UWM

UWM Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,332,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 401,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in UWM by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 558,245 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UWM by 6,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,410 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in UWM by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,522,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UWM by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,247,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.