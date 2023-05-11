Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $139.00 at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.
VLO has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Valero Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.71.
Valero Energy Price Performance
Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $111.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.66.
Valero Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Valero Energy by 716.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.
