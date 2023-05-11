Value and Indexed Property Income Trust (LON:VIP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $205.82

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Plc (LON:VIP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.82 ($2.60) and traded as low as GBX 202.53 ($2.56). Value and Indexed Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 208 ($2.62), with a volume of 13,489 shares trading hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.12, a current ratio of 22.47 and a quick ratio of 22.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 205.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 216.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £87.74 million, a P/E ratio of 1,275.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Value and Indexed Property Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

