VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $23.19

Shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.19 and traded as high as $23.50. VanEck Green Bond ETF shares last traded at $23.44, with a volume of 6,002 shares trading hands.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.20.

Get VanEck Green Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Green Bond ETF by 351.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of VanEck Green Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Green Bond ETF Company Profile

Green Bankshares, Inc (Green Bankshares) is a bank holding company. Prior to September 7, 2011, Green Bankshares conducted its business primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, GreenBank (the Bank). On September 7, 2011, the Bank merged with and into Capital Bank, National Association (Capital Bank, NA), a subsidiary of Capital Bank Financial Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.