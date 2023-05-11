Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Lifted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $27,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.30. 441,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.40 and a twelve month high of $80.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

