Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, June 19th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

TSE:VCM traded down C$2.25 on Thursday, reaching C$20.50. 7,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$496.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$22.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$20.51. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of C$14.30 and a 52-week high of C$23.31.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.63 million. Vecima Networks had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 12.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Vecima Networks will post 1.8837019 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Cormark upped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

