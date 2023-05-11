Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $36.24 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $36.24 million and $1.00 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00055292 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018592 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,449,056,241 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

