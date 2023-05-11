VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.20. 80,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,872. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exor Capital LLP boosted its holdings in VEON by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 131,068,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $237,757,000 after buying an additional 10,282,470 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in VEON by 1,979.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,498,638 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 5,234,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VEON by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,258,461 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,037,914 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in VEON in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,016,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in VEON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,532,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

