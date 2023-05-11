Verasity (VRA) Tops One Day Volume of $9.29 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $45.13 million and $9.29 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 18.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003702 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000653 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008532 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

