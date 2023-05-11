Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Director Fallon William Acquires 2,000 Shares

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) Director Fallon William bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $31,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $35.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veritex

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Veritex by 140.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11,937 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Veritex by 9.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veritex by 22.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the third quarter valued at $637,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VBTX shares. StockNews.com lowered Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 6th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

