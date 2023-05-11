Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) Trading Down 6.6%

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.88. 116,886 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 578,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Verona Pharma from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Verona Pharma Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma plc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at $43,569,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Kathleen A. Rickard sold 28,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $76,192.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,971,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,873,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 455,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,282.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,887,336 shares in the company, valued at $43,569,326.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,097,616 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma in the first quarter valued at $1,841,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 1,100.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 42,255 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

Further Reading

