Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.45 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Vertu Motors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON VTU traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.60 ($0.75). 1,285,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,658. Vertu Motors has a 1 year low of GBX 38.90 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.90 ($0.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.97 million, a P/E ratio of 498.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

