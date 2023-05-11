Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.45 Per Share

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON VTU traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 59.60 ($0.75). 1,285,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,658. Vertu Motors has a 1 year low of GBX 38.90 ($0.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 66.90 ($0.84). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 59.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £207.97 million, a P/E ratio of 498.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03.
